Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $157.51 Million Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183,777 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of KKR & Co Inc worth $157,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 224,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,149. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

