Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $157.68 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $157,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,261,000 after buying an additional 207,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,409,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $12.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.82. 294,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.98 and a 200 day moving average of $241.67. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $187.29 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

