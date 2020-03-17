Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $170.11 Million Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 467,566 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of BorgWarner worth $170,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 121,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 40,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 279,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,438,915. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.