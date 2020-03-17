Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $178.15 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,116 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of FedEx worth $178,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.32.

NYSE FDX traded up $7.41 on Tuesday, hitting $97.90. 229,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,635. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 462.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $90.49 and a 52 week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

