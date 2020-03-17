Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $186.62 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Northern Trust worth $186,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 745.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $385,891.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $65.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

