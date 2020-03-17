Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $217.87 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,740,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532,805 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $217,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. 457,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,267,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

