Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $221.50 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,458 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 12,595,653 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of NXP Semiconductors worth $221,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.32.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. 333,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day moving average is $118.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

