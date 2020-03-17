Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $227.25 Million Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Mondelez International worth $227,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.90. 881,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,579,914. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

