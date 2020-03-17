Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,175,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 373,100 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Deutsche Bank worth $188,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 34.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 46.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,602,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 826,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 840,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,325. Deutsche Bank AG has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Deutsche Bank from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

