Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 161,512 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,512 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Norfolk Southern worth $160,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $12.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 95,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

