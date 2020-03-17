Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 454,210 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.39% of NetApp worth $197,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 225.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,592,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 411.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 350,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 264,531 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 90,571 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.26.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.