Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $158,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $83.11. 102,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $118.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,246 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

