Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,317 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.27% of Omnicom Group worth $224,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

OMC stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 148,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.