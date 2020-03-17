Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.61% of United Rentals worth $199,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,575. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.43. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.09 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.22.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

