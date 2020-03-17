Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,357 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Simon Property Group worth $189,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 981,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,135,000 after acquiring an additional 157,996 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Cfra dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,185. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $186.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

