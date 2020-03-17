Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,704 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,298,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $217,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 447,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.