Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 216,608 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793,789 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 216,608 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Best Buy worth $245,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

