Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 373,538 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,603,183 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 373,538 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of TJX Companies worth $220,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.52.

TJX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.46. 762,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,807,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

