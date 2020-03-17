Analysts Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Accuray reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $98.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet raised shares of Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARAY opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $145.66 million, a P/E ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.94. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

