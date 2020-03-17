Analysts Anticipate Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) to report sales of $440.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $445.62 million and the lowest is $435.42 million. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund posted sales of $266.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

DHC opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

