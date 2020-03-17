Analysts Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.23 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN traded up $6.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

