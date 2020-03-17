Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report $1.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $5.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 million to $5.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $8.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.75%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BMRA opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Biomerica has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $25.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

