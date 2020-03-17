Analysts Expect Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Boxlight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Boxlight reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boxlight will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boxlight.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.08.

NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 184,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

