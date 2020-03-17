Analysts Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. LHC Group reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million.

LHCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.20.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $159.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LHC Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in LHC Group by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

