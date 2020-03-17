Analysts Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REDU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REDU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after buying an additional 140,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REDU traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.90.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

