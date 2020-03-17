Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aramark (ARMK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aramark (NYSE: ARMK):

3/11/2020 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2020 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/6/2020 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company's FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. "

3/5/2020 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/5/2020 – Aramark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/29/2020 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – Aramark is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

Aramark stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $533,672,295.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,418 over the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

