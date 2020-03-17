Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PrairieSky Royalty (PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE: PSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/16/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$10.00.

3/12/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

2/27/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$17.50.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$16.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty was given a new C$16.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – PrairieSky Royalty had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE PSK traded down C$0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$20.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.52%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

