Analysts Set $70.00 Price Target for Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Neenah’s rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $70.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.95 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neenah an industry rank of 221 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

NP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Neenah from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Neenah stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.98. 2,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,091. Neenah has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $728.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Neenah had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 5.90%. Neenah’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neenah will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Neenah’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In other Neenah news, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 7,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $538,718.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,278.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. O’donnell sold 15,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $1,035,724.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,075.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 28.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

