Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 17th (CLRB, CNDT, CNOB, COWN, CPF, CPT, CRON, CSBR, CTXR, CUB)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 17th:

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based, full-service commercial bank holding company. The Bank offers a range of lending, depository and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. ConnectOne provides secured and unsecured loans, mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, working capital loans, and real estate construction loans, as well as collection services, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services. The Bank, through its subsidiary, provides financial services, including brokerage services, insurance and annuities, mutual funds and financial planning. It also offers various money market services. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc., is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. “

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Citizens Community Federal that offers various financial services. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and consumer loans. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market account. The company’s real estate loans include one-to four-family first mortgages, second mortgages and home equity lines of credit, and multi-family and commercial; and consumer loans include new and used auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans. It also provides loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured loans. Based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the company operates full-service banking offices in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. “

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

