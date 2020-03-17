Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 17th (ACDVF, ARCB, ARCH, ARCT, ASB, ATAX, ATGN, AU, BBBY, BNCC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 17th:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CHORUS LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

FOXTONS GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

