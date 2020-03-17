Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 17th (AMNB, AMP, AMTB, AOSL, APEMY, ARCAY, ASPU, AVAL, AVRO, BBY)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 17th:

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CA BANCORP/SH (OTCMKTS:CALB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is engaged in developing and marketing a technology platform which consists of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics for sample profiling applications including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. Its products include HTG Edge System, HTG Edge Assays and HTG Assay Direct. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KBC GRP NV/ADR (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rare Element Resource (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Trane (NYSE:TT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

