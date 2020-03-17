Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS: BVRDF) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/16/2020 – Bureau Veritas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/5/2020 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

2/29/2020 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2020 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Bureau Veritas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

1/27/2020 – Bureau Veritas was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.00. Bureau Veritas SA has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $28.46.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.