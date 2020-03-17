Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (SSAAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

3/4/2020 – SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

SSAAY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.21.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

