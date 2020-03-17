Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for LEG & GEN GRP P/S (LGGNY)

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS: LGGNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

3/5/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/5/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/25/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2020 – LEG & GEN GRP P/S was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 93,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.52. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

