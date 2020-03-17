Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for VINCI S A/ADR (VCISY)

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: VCISY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2020 – VINCI S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – VINCI S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2020 – VINCI S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/29/2020 – VINCI S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

VCISY stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.67. 368,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. VINCI S A/ADR has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

