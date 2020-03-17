Analyzing Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 17.16% 19.02% 3.80% Federated Hermes 20.52% 28.65% 15.66%

Dividends

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit pays out 159.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federated Hermes pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes 0 1 0 0 2.00

Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.89%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and Federated Hermes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit $1.39 billion 5.93 $223.42 million $2.63 19.59 Federated Hermes $1.33 billion 1.36 $272.34 million $2.69 6.62

Federated Hermes has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit. Federated Hermes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Federated Hermes shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Federated Hermes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was incorporated on May 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

