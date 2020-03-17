Analyzing Revolve Group (RVLV) & Its Competitors

Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Revolve Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Revolve Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Revolve Group Competitors 255 933 2641 90 2.65

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 137.71%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 37.83%. Given Revolve Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group N/A N/A N/A Revolve Group Competitors -10.68% -18.82% -6.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $600.99 million $35.67 million 14.87 Revolve Group Competitors $15.45 billion $487.33 million 16.36

Revolve Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Revolve Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Revolve Group competitors beat Revolve Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

