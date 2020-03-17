Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Acquires 75,200 Shares

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,919,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 21,700 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $952,196.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 25,687 shares of Anterix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,858.87.

ATEX stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.27. 142,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,035. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $51.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Anterix by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anterix by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anterix during the third quarter worth $70,000.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

