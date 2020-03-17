AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $186.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AON. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.79. AON has a 1-year low of $154.51 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

