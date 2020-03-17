Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Insider Sells $200,850.00 in Stock

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AON traded down $6.06 on Tuesday, hitting $164.47. 3,582,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.69. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $154.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Raymond James downgraded AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AON by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,058,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,137,000 after buying an additional 187,812 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $5,403,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $289,549,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.