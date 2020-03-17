Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Lifted by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 2.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.90.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $6.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.47. 3,582,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average is $203.79. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $154.51 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.