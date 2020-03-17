Apache (NYSE:APA) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Apache (NYSE:APA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.89. Apache has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Apache will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 112.4% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apache by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Apache by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 672,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,401,000 after buying an additional 149,955 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Apache by 196.7% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apache by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 122,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

