Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $9,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,600,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,781 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,668,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,154,000 after buying an additional 229,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,237,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,354,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,587,000 after buying an additional 584,259 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. 1,911,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,116. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIV. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

