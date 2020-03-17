Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,412,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,759,000 after buying an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $55.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.60%.

In other news, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,401.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,284 shares of company stock worth $6,504,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

