Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

NYSE ARI opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 57.38 and a quick ratio of 57.38. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.