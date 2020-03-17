Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0006 (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $748,069.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006138 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

