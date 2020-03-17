Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APLE. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 5,990,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,146. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,485,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,607,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,337,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,727,000 after buying an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,196,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after buying an additional 130,811 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

