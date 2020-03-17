Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,627.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.8% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.73.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.74. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

