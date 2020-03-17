Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.2% of Maplelane Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Applied Materials worth $43,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.73. 9,688,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,858,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

