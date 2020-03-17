APR Coin Price Down 51.8% Over Last Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 51.8% against the US dollar. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $21,690.64 and approximately $15.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00620802 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018435 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000550 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,721,616 coins. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

